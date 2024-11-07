Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,761 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,748,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FIS traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.60. 124,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,516. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

