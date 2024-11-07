Olympiad Research LP Acquires 13,482 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Capri accounts for about 1.2% of Olympiad Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $1,865,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 17.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $51.23.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

