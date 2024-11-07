Olympiad Research LP Acquires 599 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 139.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $669.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $735.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.89. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $498.57 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

