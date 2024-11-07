Olympiad Research LP Makes New $466,000 Investment in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Ralph E. Faison acquired 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $105,131.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 385,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,772.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $84,750.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,584.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.78. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

