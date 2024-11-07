Olympiad Research LP Purchases Shares of 3,902 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,044 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,328,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $5,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,054,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,718,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $128.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.16. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

