Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.
Pacific Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PFLC opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter.
Pacific Financial Company Profile
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
