Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Palomar Stock Up 6.5 %

PLMR stock traded up $5.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.20. 311,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.34. Palomar has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,420.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,814.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,420.08. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,770 shares of company stock worth $3,461,986. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

