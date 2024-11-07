Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.41.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 2,531,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,580. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Paycor HCM’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $52,196.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at $297,476.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. CWM LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.