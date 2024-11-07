Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08 to $0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $16.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.64%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

