Pembina Pipeline Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$56.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$43.37 and a 12-month high of C$59.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.29.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total transaction of C$213,251.68. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

