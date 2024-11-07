PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.24 and last traded at $167.24. 546,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,442,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $225.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its 200-day moving average is $172.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in PepsiCo by 32.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.