Perkins Capital Management Inc. Acquires 32,500 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 216,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,970,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 755,707 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

APPS opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $333.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.23 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 84.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

