Perkins Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Moderna Stock Down 2.8 %

MRNA opened at $51.81 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.