Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 198,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 127,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 439,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,692,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

