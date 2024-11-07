Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,609 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,560,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,929,000 after purchasing an additional 456,168 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,561,000 after purchasing an additional 470,003 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 11,516,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,520 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,077,000 after buying an additional 238,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,300,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $155.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

