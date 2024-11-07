Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0% – Time to Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 6,934,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 37,141,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

