PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,470 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYLD. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 155,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,621,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 267.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 788,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

PYLD stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.