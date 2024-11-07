Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $101,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 124,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 94,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 703,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHD stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.