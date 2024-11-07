Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAV opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $128,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,285,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,487,183.73. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 144,075 shares of company stock worth $1,247,243.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.