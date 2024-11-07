Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,060.89

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $33.78 million and approximately $57,060.89 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00059285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

