Poplar Forest Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $20,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,782 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2,624.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 918,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 884,381 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 826,353 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,854,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727,521 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

