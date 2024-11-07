Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.160-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.2 million. Premier also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.16 to $1.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Premier Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. 1,232,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40. Premier has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $248.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $26,327.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,241.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,738,548. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

