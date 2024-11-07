Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.
PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$108.30.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH
Premium Brands Stock Down 1.2 %
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premium Brands
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.