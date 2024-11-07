Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$96.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$108.30.

Shares of TSE:PBH traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.54. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$75.67 and a 52 week high of C$97.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total transaction of C$604,100.00. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

