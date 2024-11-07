Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 941,858 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,037,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Copart by 6,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $3,877,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,382,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Trading Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.74 and a 1 year high of $58.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
