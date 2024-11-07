Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 419,545 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,051,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,545 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $707,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 128.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $424,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 178.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

