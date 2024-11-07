Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 5,700 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 5,700 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $29,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,857.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,300 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $22,790.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,483 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $26,898.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 11,664 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $77,099.04.

On Thursday, September 5th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,954 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $26,801.14.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 7,201 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $42,485.90.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $50,200.00.

Priority Technology Stock Up 17.9 %

PRTH stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $510.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.87 million during the quarter. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the third quarter worth about $4,822,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

