Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Profire Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 31.1% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 118,550 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,647,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 64,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 235,664 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.43. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.55 price target on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on PFIE

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.