Q3 Earnings Forecast for Humacyte Issued By HC Wainwright

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Humacyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humacyte’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Humacyte’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler set a $6.00 price target on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,350,613.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,896,373.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUMA. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

See Also

