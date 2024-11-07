Q4 EPS Forecast for National CineMedia Decreased by Analyst

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NCMI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

