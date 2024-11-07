Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $2.19 EPS.

Qiagen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Qiagen stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.87. 1,601,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,505. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QGEN shares. HSBC downgraded Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

