QUALCOMM Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 112,210 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 53,543 call options.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,312,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $563,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.0 %

QCOM traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.70. 13,327,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $119.15 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

