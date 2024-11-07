Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

QLYS opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $165,446.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth $200,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Qualys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

