QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.02. 2,221,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,701,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,453.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $76,931.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,453.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,057,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,891.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,591 shares of company stock worth $5,195,582 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in QuantumScape by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,484,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,750,000 after acquiring an additional 656,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at about $1,950,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 880.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 316,361 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 6,650.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

