Quilter (LON:QLT) Shares Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 146.60 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 145.10 ($1.89). 1,365,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,441,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.70 ($1.88).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,627.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

