QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $279.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

QuinStreet Stock Down 0.8 %

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,475. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on QNST. Stephens lifted their price target on QuinStreet from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

