Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 124.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 89.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $105.06 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

