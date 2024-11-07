Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

