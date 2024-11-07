Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 30.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $450.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.