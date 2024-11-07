Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,846 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 97.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares in the company, valued at $92,825,688.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.9 %

GNRC opened at $183.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average is $149.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.23 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

