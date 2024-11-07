Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 193,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

