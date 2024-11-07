Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $829,000 Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 779.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

