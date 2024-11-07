Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $936,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

IBP opened at $227.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.47. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.25 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

