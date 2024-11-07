Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $647,000 in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $260.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.46. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.91 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

