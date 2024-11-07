Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75,620 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $3,452,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,159,074,000 after buying an additional 4,222,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $604,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

