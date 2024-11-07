Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

