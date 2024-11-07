RB Global (TSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$124.17 and last traded at C$123.81, with a volume of 91765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$119.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get RB Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RB Global

RB Global Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$108.28.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 5.0577819 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $1.602 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.