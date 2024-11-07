Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.19 and last traded at $42.64. 12,716,259 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 6,510,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 68,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

