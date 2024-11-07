Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Curtiss-Wright (CW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) recently:

11/5/2024 – Curtiss-Wright had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Curtiss-Wright had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $304.00 to $333.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – Curtiss-Wright is now covered by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Curtiss-Wright had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $270.00 to $304.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Curtiss-Wright had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $318.00 to $361.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Curtiss-Wright was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2024 – Curtiss-Wright was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 4.7 %

CW stock traded up $17.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.46. 276,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.08. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $203.60 and a 52 week high of $380.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

