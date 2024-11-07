Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on REGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,092.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $816.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,035.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,038.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $783.57 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

