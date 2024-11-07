Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.785 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$95.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$90.21 and a one year high of C$112.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.56.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.15 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 7.3241225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

About Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Senior Officer Axel Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.47, for a total transaction of C$2,536,988.40. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.